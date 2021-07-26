D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 159.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,802 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.17% of Denali Therapeutics worth $11,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,734,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,995,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,026,000 after purchasing an additional 804,941 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $15,183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 110.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 242,732 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNLI opened at $63.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.84 and a beta of 1.92. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $103,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 37,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,354.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,215,237. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

