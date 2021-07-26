D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $13.91 Million in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 760,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,908,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.78% of AppHarvest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $215,916,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at $3,445,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at $917,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $12.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.50. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

APPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AppHarvest Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

