D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,358 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.37% of Arcosa worth $11,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $52.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.61. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.