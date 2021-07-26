D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 212.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,166 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.23% of Haemonetics worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Haemonetics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,474,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. Citigroup began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $1,129,077. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $59.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

