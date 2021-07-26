D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 232.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,816 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Choice Hotels International worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $657,755.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,670.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,184 shares of company stock worth $6,120,823. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $118.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

