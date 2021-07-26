D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Trinity Industries worth $11,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 32,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.