D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,071 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.27% of TEGNA worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGNA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in TEGNA by 1,038.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

TGNA opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.