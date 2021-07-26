D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647,247 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after buying an additional 1,128,395 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 33.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,923,000 after purchasing an additional 842,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $54.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

