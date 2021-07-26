D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 160,111 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 160,111 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of LKQ worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $50.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

