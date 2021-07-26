D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 204,987 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 204,987 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.60% of MacroGenics worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MGNX. Wedbush cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $25.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.27. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.