D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 301,534 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 301,534 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Sensata Technologies worth $12,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ST stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $64.80.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.
