D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 309,676 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 862,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 309,676 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.78% of ADTRAN worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth $655,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 5.6% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 384,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 69,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 1.39.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

