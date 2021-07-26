D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 351,544 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351,544 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.20% of Sealed Air worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SEE opened at $54.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.35. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

SEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

