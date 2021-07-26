D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 385,709 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 385,709 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Continental Resources worth $14,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after buying an additional 1,129,084 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,668,000 after buying an additional 1,666,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after buying an additional 161,508 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $40.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -37.61%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

