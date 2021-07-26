D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 42,844 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,844 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of W.W. Grainger worth $13,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after buying an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after buying an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $185,113,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,186,000 after buying an additional 51,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.55.

GWW opened at $458.66 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $333.10 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

