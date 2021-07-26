D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 44,114 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,114 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.49% of AxoGen worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 8.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,682,000 after buying an additional 113,276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,171,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $813.91 million, a P/E ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.72.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AxoGen news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXGN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

