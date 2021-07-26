D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 53,668 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,668 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,704,000 after purchasing an additional 104,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,833,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $36.47. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

