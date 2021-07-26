D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 551,618 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 551,618 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Columbia Property Trust worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,327,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,220,000 after purchasing an additional 445,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,212,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Shares of CXP opened at $17.08 on Monday. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

