D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 8,036 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.50% of Graham worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $36,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 18.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC opened at $653.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $376.20 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $652.19.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

