D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 93,351 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 496,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,351 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.93% of IDT worth $11,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IDT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of IDT by 9.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDT by 51.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 22,811 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $49.32 on Monday. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 53.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $373.83 million for the quarter.

In other IDT news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $497,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,088 shares of company stock worth $935,808. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

