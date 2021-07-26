D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 183,367 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Caleres worth $12,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $1,053,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Six Columns Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $7,049,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 785.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAL stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $947.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,176 shares of company stock valued at $613,196. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

