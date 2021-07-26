D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 469,821 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.33% of ChemoCentryx worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCXI. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

