D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of The Toro worth $12,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Toro by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

The Toro stock opened at $112.38 on Monday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

