DA Davidson Comments on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

TCBI opened at $62.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.87. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 242,383 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $7,293,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $7,616,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $6,017,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $15,763,000.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

