DA Davidson Weighs in on BOK Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOKF. Stephens cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group cut their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $81.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.33. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 77,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

