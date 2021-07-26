Danaher (DHR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Danaher (NYSE: DHR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/23/2021 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $304.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $275.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $280.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $282.00 to $288.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $290.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,722. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $190.34 and a twelve month high of $292.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $206.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,916 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 9.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

