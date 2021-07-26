Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) PT Raised to 134.00 at Barclays

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from 125.00 to 134.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Danske Bank A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.58. 111,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

