DAOBet Achieves Market Cap of $318,430.95 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $318,430.95 and approximately $204.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 53.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,671.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $504.83 or 0.01305420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.93 or 0.00351490 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00075418 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003345 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000200 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

