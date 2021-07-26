DAOBet One Day Trading Volume Tops $233.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. During the last week, DAOBet has traded up 71.6% against the dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $342,362.57 and approximately $233.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,846.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.43 or 0.01284869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.71 or 0.00352024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00072897 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

