DAOstack Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.66 million and $428,359.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0754 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,730.55 or 1.00377900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00071183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00010072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

