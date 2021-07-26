Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $67.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.16. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

