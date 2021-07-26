Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUAVF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF remained flat at $$1,150.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,206.91. Dassault Aviation has a 52-week low of $830.17 and a 52-week high of $1,275.00.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

