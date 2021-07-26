Datacoin (DTC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $15,363.25 and approximately $8.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001085 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044453 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00025604 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

