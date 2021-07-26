Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells $826,875.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.25, for a total transaction of $826,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 97,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,754. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Laszlo Kopits sold 4,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 12,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,260,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43.

Shares of DDOG traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,323. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.07. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of -784.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Datadog by 106.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.68.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

