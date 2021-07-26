Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Hits Market Cap of $204,295.03

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000844 BTC on exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $204,295.03 and $3,884.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00037894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00115500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00130970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,857.60 or 1.00561645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.00818878 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 626,201 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

