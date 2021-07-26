Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 10,504 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 10,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $284,238.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 10,434 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $285,787.26.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,239 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $141,714.95.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,059 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $137,958.93.

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $13,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 7,265 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $196,227.65.

On Monday, May 24th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 17,176 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $464,954.32.

Shares of MSP traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 193,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Datto during the first quarter worth $49,480,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto during the first quarter worth $32,867,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto during the first quarter worth $14,997,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter worth $17,098,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datto by 43.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 590,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

