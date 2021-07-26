Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $35.73. Approximately 14,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,510,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $63,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $513,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,411 shares of company stock worth $5,579,387. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 12.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $3,674,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $3,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

