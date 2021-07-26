David Lindsay Buys 2,600,000 Shares of TP Group plc (LON:TPG) Stock

TP Group plc (LON:TPG) insider David Lindsay purchased 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($135,876.67).

TP Group stock traded up GBX 0.63 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3.93 ($0.05). 9,147,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,833. TP Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.52 ($0.10). The company has a market cap of £30.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

TP Group Company Profile

TP Group plc, a technology service company, provides critical services and equipment to defense, space, and energy sector. It operates in two segments, Technology & Engineering and Consulting & Programme Services. It offers consulting services, including enterprise transformation, feasibility analysis, system engineering, and programme delivery and support; digital solutions, such as critical systems, software tools, artificial intelligence, and decision support for autonomous navigation, constellation management, collision avoidance, resource optimism, and intelligence analysis and asset management; and bespoke engineering solutions comprising life support systems in critical workspaces, hydrogen-based renewable energy solutions, water purification, and rugged electronics for harsh environments and precision engineering of integrity equipment.

