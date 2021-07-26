DDKoin (DDK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,561.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. DDKoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $13,561.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000157 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00022291 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007600 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002495 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

