Decentral Games (DG) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.61 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 60.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for $147.30 or 0.00374307 BTC on major exchanges. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $42.07 million and $1.61 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00037913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00113207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00132859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,336.52 or 0.99960324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.51 or 0.00814473 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,640 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

