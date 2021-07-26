Decentraland One Day Volume Tops $194.52 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001775 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $194.52 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,154,327 coins and its circulating supply is 1,690,659,145 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

