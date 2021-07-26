Decentralized Machine Learning Price Hits $0.0007 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $182,997.82 and $3,213.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014820 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.11 or 0.00798203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars.

