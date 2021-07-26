Deeper Network (DPR) Price Up 93.5% This Week

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $56.91 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 93.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00037897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00111526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00132591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,153.09 or 0.99953371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.15 or 0.00826329 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.