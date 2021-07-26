Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $352.93. 27,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,790. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $172.91 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.98. The company has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.39.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

