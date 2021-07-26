DeGate Price Hits $0.28 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, DeGate has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $21.62 million and $37,236.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00037818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00109320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00132632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,261.80 or 0.99689671 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.62 or 0.00823015 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,969,769 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.