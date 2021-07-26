Degenerator (MEME) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.94 or 0.00398120 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002734 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013372 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.96 or 0.01247167 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.