Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DROOF has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deliveroo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.