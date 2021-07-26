DeltaChain Hits Market Capitalization of $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00229432 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001263 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.51 or 0.00789819 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

