DePay (DEPAY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31,103.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. DePay has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $31,103.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00037655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00112405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00130491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,547.61 or 0.99726698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.03 or 0.00809531 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,650 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

