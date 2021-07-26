Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.10

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $48.10, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DWVYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Derwent London alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.54.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.